BlackRock Increases Position in New York Times (NYT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.21MM shares of New York Times Co (NYT). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 13.90MM shares and 8.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.24% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.56% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for New York Times is $35.04. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.56% from its latest reported closing price of $36.72.

The projected annual revenue for New York Times is $2,398MM, an increase of 9.70%. The projected annual EPS is $1.19, an increase of 15.25%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 674 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Times. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 5.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NYT is 0.2383%, an increase of 7.2775%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.56% to 164,695K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ValueAct Holdings holds 11,614,741 shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095,000 shares, representing an increase of 73.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 311.12% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 8,964,520 shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,087,478 shares, representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 8,500,000 shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stockbridge Partners holds 8,138,780 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,165,254 shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 26.67% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 7,828,073 shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,880,804 shares, representing an increase of 12.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYT by 13.25% over the last quarter.

New York Times Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The New York Times Company is a global media organization dedicated to enhancing society by creating, collecting and distributing high-quality news and information. The Company includes The New York Times, NYTimes.com and related properties. It is known globally for excellence in its journalism, and innovation in its print and digital storytelling and its business model.

