BlackRock Increases Position in National HealthCare (NHC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of National HealthCare Corporation (NHC). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.91MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.41% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 353 funds or institutions reporting positions in National HealthCare. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NHC is 0.0992%, a decrease of 9.9470%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 8,240K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 502,987 shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545,487 shares, representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 408,089 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407,961 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 5.51% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 354,330 shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 350,142 shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 314,337 shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 320,149 shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 5.49% over the last quarter.

PEY - Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF holds 298,018 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308,297 shares, representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NHC by 21.63% over the last quarter.

National HealthCare Declares $0.57 Dividend

National HealthCare said on November 4, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.57 per share ($2.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on February 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

At the current share price of $59.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 2.38%, and the highest has been 4.06%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.37 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 2.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

National Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,433 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, and 35 homecare programs. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, hospice services, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators.

