BlackRock Increases Position in Natera (NTRA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.57MM shares of Natera Inc (NTRA). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 4.71MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.47% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Natera is $75.17. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $122.85. The average price target represents an increase of 61.47% from its latest reported closing price of $46.55.

The projected annual revenue for Natera is $1,010MM, an increase of 30.15%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.88.

Fund Sentiment

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natera. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NTRA is 0.3910%, an increase of 20.0593%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 111,059K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 8,781,346 shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,247,345 shares, representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 62.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,570,372 shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,472,779 shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 29.73% over the last quarter.

Sofinnova Investments holds 3,102,960 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,602,868 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559,263 shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 31.08% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,476,547 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291,148 shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTRA by 20.92% over the last quarter.

Natera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Naterais a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform.

