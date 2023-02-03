BlackRock Increases Position in Mueller Water Products (MWA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.77MM shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.71MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.39% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mueller Water Products is $12.81. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.39% from its latest reported closing price of $13.12.

The projected annual revenue for Mueller Water Products is $1,347MM, an increase of 7.98%. The projected annual EPS is $0.64, an increase of 31.00%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mueller Water Products. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MWA is 0.1732%, a decrease of 6.3476%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 161,896K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 13,289,256 shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 11,428,817 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,658,826 shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 5.20% over the last quarter.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 6,436,228 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769,196 shares, representing an increase of 10.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 4.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,428,210 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,713,128 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,662,324 shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MWA by 7.74% over the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment and water intelligence software. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®.

