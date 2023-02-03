BlackRock Increases Position in MRC Global (MRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.62MM shares of MRC Global Inc (MRC). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 6.11MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.20% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.82% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for MRC Global is $16.32. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 23.82% from its latest reported closing price of $13.18.

The projected annual revenue for MRC Global is $3,768MM, an increase of 18.49%. The projected annual EPS is $1.64, an increase of 423.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 429 funds or institutions reporting positions in MRC Global. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.63%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRC is 0.1369%, a decrease of 1.4483%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 95,905K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,422,342 shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,479,174 shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 41.37% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 4,231,988 shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759,117 shares, representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 17.23% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,978,313 shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,910,048 shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 23.19% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 3,180,362 shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105,762 shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 22.30% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 3,137,500 shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903,500 shares, representing an increase of 39.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRC by 20.80% over the last quarter.

MRC Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MRC Global is the largest distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry, based on sales. Through approximately 230 service locations worldwide, approximately 2,600 employees and with 100 years of history, MRC Global provides innovative supply chain solutions and technical product expertise to customers globally across diversified end-markets including the upstream production, midstream pipeline, gas utility and downstream and industrial. MRC Global manages a complex network of over 200,000 SKUs and over 10,000 suppliers simplifying the supply chain for approximately 12,000 customers. With a focus on technical products, value-added services, a global network of valve and engineering centers and an unmatched quality assurance program, MRC Global is the trusted PVF expert. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com.

