BlackRock Increases Position in Moneygram International (MGI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.95MM shares of Moneygram International Inc (MGI). This represents 7.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.14MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.12% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moneygram International is $16.83. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 56.12% from its latest reported closing price of $10.78.

The projected annual revenue for Moneygram International is $1,379MM, an increase of 6.68%. The projected annual EPS is $0.61, an increase of 251.01%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moneygram International. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 4.93%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MGI is 0.2082%, a decrease of 13.3614%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.35% to 90,054K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP holds 7,823,318 shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,967,717 shares, representing an increase of 10.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 5,855,000 shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,125,173 shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950,935 shares, representing an increase of 37.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 70.45% over the last quarter.

EVR Research holds 2,943,000 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,942,870 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,689,831 shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,901,126 shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Moneygram International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 90 now digitally enabled.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.