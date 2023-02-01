BlackRock Increases Position in Momentive Global (MNTV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.03MM shares of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 8.85MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.36% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.04% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for Momentive Global is $11.65. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 51.04% from its latest reported closing price of $7.71.

The projected annual revenue for Momentive Global is $530MM, an increase of 11.38%. The projected annual EPS is $0.35.

Fund Sentiment

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Momentive Global. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MNTV is 0.1751%, a decrease of 5.9794%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 137,246K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 13,649,544 shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,035,820 shares, representing an increase of 19.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTV by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 6,965,000 shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spyglass Capital Management holds 5,641,495 shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,588,991 shares, representing a decrease of 16.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTV by 28.07% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 5,303,077 shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,569,498 shares, representing a decrease of 23.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTV by 23.80% over the last quarter.

Indaba Capital Management holds 4,163,276 shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,987,050 shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTV by 19.36% over the last quarter.

Momentive Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive’s products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ?decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive for market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

