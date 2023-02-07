BlackRock Increases Position in Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 180.82MM shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 163.40MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.45% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mizuho Financial Group is $3.46. The forecasts range from a low of $2.60 to a high of $4.90. The average price target represents an increase of 12.45% from its latest reported closing price of $3.08.

The projected annual revenue for Mizuho Financial Group is $3,257,325MM, an increase of 26.37%. The projected annual EPS is $224.71, a decrease of 4.30%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mizuho Financial Group. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 5.70%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MFG is 0.1917%, an increase of 6.8293%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.34% to 180,159K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,760,522 shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,351,118 shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 1.86% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,852,878 shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,369,831 shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 7.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,602,270 shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,473,470 shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 11,285,934 shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,912,902 shares, representing an increase of 47.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 92.67% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,734,916 shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,963,416 shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MFG by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mizuho Financial Group is a banking holding company headquartered in the Ōtemachi district of Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan. The name "mizuho" literally means "abundant rice" in Japanese and "harvest" in the figurative sense.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

