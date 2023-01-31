BlackRock Increases Position in Mitek Systems (MITK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.34MM shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (MITK). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.23MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.43% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mitek Systems is $17.60. The forecasts range from a low of $13.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 85.43% from its latest reported closing price of $9.49.

The projected annual revenue for Mitek Systems is $170MM, an increase of 21.80%. The projected annual EPS is $0.96, an increase of 612.77%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitek Systems. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 3.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MITK is 0.1400%, an increase of 8.3475%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.91% to 33,214K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blue Grotto Capital holds 3,780,859 shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184,660 shares, representing an increase of 15.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 18.36% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,756,907 shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,889,656 shares, representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Toronado Partners holds 2,590,969 shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,885,842 shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Independent Advisor Alliance holds 1,769,714 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,753,519 shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 4.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107,863 shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,254,254 shares, representing a decrease of 13.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITK by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Mitek Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mitek Systems Inc. is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek's identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual's identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

