BlackRock Increases Position in MiMedx Group (MDXG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.78MM shares of MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.28MM shares and 6.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.16% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for MiMedx Group is $10.46. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 170.16% from its latest reported closing price of $3.87.

The projected annual revenue for MiMedx Group is $310MM, an increase of 18.97%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.02.

Fund Sentiment

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in MiMedx Group. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MDXG is 0.1556%, a decrease of 9.4553%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.82% to 67,110K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Essex Woodlands Management holds 23,415,584 shares representing 20.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,362,582 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478,082 shares, representing an increase of 26.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 16.99% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,546,876 shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621,166 shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 51.09% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,532,599 shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669,128 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Richmond Brothers holds 2,504,387 shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,541,547 shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDXG by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Mimedx Group Background Information

MiMedx is an industry leader in utilizing birth tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, the cinoany has both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. The company derives its products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using its proprietary processing methods, including the PURION® process. The company employs Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce its allografts. MiMedx has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments.

