BlackRock Increases Position in Michael Baker (BKR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 88.85MM shares of Michael Baker Corp (BKR). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 29, 2021 they reported 55.40MM shares and 8.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 60.38% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.12% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Michael Baker is $34.88. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.12% from its latest reported closing price of $31.39.

The projected annual revenue for Michael Baker is $24,562MM, an increase of 16.10%. The projected annual EPS is $1.68.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1439 funds or institutions reporting positions in Michael Baker. This is a decrease of 48 owner(s) or 3.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BKR is 0.3168%, a decrease of 10.7207%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 1,284,004K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 124,023,259 shares representing 12.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,506,960 shares, representing an increase of 11.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 113,204,693 shares representing 11.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120,131,578 shares, representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 27.70% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 55,156,569 shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 50,043,711 shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,882,259 shares, representing an increase of 24.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 1.13% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 46,989,120 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,975,779 shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKR by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Michael Baker Declares $0.19 Dividend

Michael Baker said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $31.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 1.91%, and the highest has been 7.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.94 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Baker Hughes Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, its innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward - making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

