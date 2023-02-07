BlackRock Increases Position in Mettler Toledo International (MTD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.19MM shares of Mettler Toledo International, Inc. (MTD). This represents 9.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.03MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.88% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.73% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mettler Toledo International is $1,435.73. The forecasts range from a low of $1,296.84 to a high of $1,732.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1,555.98.

The projected annual revenue for Mettler Toledo International is $3,997MM, an increase of 2.51%. The projected annual EPS is $42.77, an increase of 15.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler Toledo International. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTD is 0.3250%, a decrease of 0.2760%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 23,911K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wcm Investment Management holds 962,137 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 970,284 shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 21.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 671,221 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667,803 shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 592,432 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591,166 shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 1.42% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 561,456 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 540,452 shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 536,800 shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563,657 shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 36.29% over the last quarter.

Mettler-Toledo International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

