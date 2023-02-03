BlackRock Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding (MCB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.68MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.93% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.38% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Metropolitan Bank Holding is $91.80. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.38% from its latest reported closing price of $59.08.

The projected annual revenue for Metropolitan Bank Holding is $307MM, an increase of 24.83%. The projected annual EPS is $10.54, an increase of 94.39%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Metropolitan Bank Holding. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.20%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MCB is 0.1724%, a decrease of 12.2113%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.57% to 10,369K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 726,709 shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558,075 shares, representing an increase of 23.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 51.05% over the last quarter.

DEVLX - Delaware Small Cap Value Fund holds 515,705 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 433,925 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 413,925 shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 6.33% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 399,659 shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311,071 shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310,975 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCB by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank is also an active issuer of debit cards for third-party debit card programs and provides critical global payments infrastructure to its FinTech partners. Metropolitan Commercial Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the FDIC, and an equal opportunity lender.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

