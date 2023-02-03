BlackRock Increases Position in Merck & (MRK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 215.01MM shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK). This represents 8.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 198.22MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.62% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Merck & is $118.59. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.62% from its latest reported closing price of $103.46.

The projected annual revenue for Merck & is $58,663MM, a decrease of 0.53%. The projected annual EPS is $7.63, an increase of 26.46%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4906 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck &. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 1.32%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MRK is 0.8656%, an increase of 5.0180%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 2,109,018K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,578,160 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,466,388 shares, representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,426,598 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,972,786 shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 0.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 48,100,919 shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,994,668 shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 2.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 40,157,172 shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,723,427 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 40,007,529 shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,894,000 shares, representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Merck & Declares $0.73 Dividend

Merck & said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share ($2.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $103.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.82%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.04%, the lowest has been 2.42%, and the highest has been 3.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.49. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Merck Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. It demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals - including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases - as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.