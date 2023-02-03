BlackRock Increases Position in McGrath Rent (MGRC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.03MM shares of McGrath Rent Corp. (MGRC). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.61MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.27% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.22% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for McGrath Rent is $108.63. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $112.35. The average price target represents an increase of 3.22% from its latest reported closing price of $105.24.

The projected annual revenue for McGrath Rent is $770MM, an increase of 10.15%. The projected annual EPS is $4.72, an increase of 10.38%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in McGrath Rent. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MGRC is 0.3262%, an increase of 16.5944%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.52% to 26,165K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,212,114 shares representing 9.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194,083 shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRC by 22.25% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,422,460 shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519,987 shares, representing a decrease of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRC by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,346,051 shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322,427 shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRC by 15.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 813,150 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 810,000 shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 805,000 shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGRC by 15.51% over the last quarter.

McGrath Rent Declares $0.46 Dividend

McGrath Rent said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.82 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 13, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $105.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.38%, the lowest has been 1.81%, and the highest has been 3.60%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

McGrath Rentcorp Background Information

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company's rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers' temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions.

