BlackRock Increases Position in MaxCyte (MXCT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.73MM shares of MaxCyte Inc (MXCT). This represents 7.6% of the company.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 97.41% Downside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for MaxCyte is $11.90. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 97.41% from its latest reported closing price of $460.00.

The projected annual revenue for MaxCyte is $59MM, an increase of 40.61%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.30.

Fund Sentiment

There are 241 funds or institutions reporting positions in MaxCyte. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.12%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GB:MXCT is 0.2330%, an increase of 50.9392%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.50% to 78,111K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Casdin Capital holds 10,735,786 shares representing 10.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,971,334 shares, representing a decrease of 30.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MXCT by 17.96% over the last quarter.

Vitruvian Partners LLP holds 5,043,356 shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Water Life Science Advisors holds 3,225,000 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company.

Holocene Advisors holds 3,041,960 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,652,857 shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,648,741 shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MXCT by 43.47% over the last quarter.

