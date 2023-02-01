BlackRock Increases Position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.21MM shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT). This represents 6.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.43% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastercraft Boat Holdings is $29.17. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1.43% from its latest reported closing price of $28.76.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercraft Boat Holdings is $620MM, a decrease of 17.00%. The projected annual EPS is $4.45, an increase of 56.14%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercraft Boat Holdings. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 4.50%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MCFT is 0.1993%, a decrease of 12.6637%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.07% to 17,941K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 1,808,605 shares representing 10.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670,399 shares, representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 10.61% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,280,961 shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257,573 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 17.09% over the last quarter.

Forager Capital Management holds 1,154,960 shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141,848 shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 15.83% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,083,592 shares representing 6.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132,685 shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 661,021 shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573,412 shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 13.46% over the last quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry - performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats - while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

