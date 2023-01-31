BlackRock Increases Position in MasTec (MTZ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.87MM shares of MasTec, Inc. (MTZ). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 5.48MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.45% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for MasTec is $113.22. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 17.45% from its latest reported closing price of $96.40.

The projected annual revenue for MasTec is $13,040MM, an increase of 52.00%. The projected annual EPS is $5.22, an increase of 261.53%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 744 funds or institutions reporting positions in MasTec. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 1.85%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MTZ is 0.3144%, a decrease of 4.3369%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 3,310,502 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,306,580 shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 44.77% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 3,208,648 shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,249,236 shares, representing a decrease of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 2.28% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 2,784,700 shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,597,500 shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,359,004 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,372,108 shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Legacy Advisors holds 1,827,696 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,828,598 shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTZ by 6.96% over the last quarter.

Mastec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MasTec, Inc. is a specialty contractor operating across a range of industries. The Company activities are the building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of utility and communications infrastructure, including electrical utility transmission and distribution, wind farms, solar farms, renewable energy and natural gas infrastructure, wireless, and wireline.

