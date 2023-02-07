BlackRock Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 43.14MM shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC). This represents 8.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 43.14MM shares and 8.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.77% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marsh & McLennan Companies is $180.47. The forecasts range from a low of $143.42 to a high of $207.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.77% from its latest reported closing price of $172.25.

The projected annual revenue for Marsh & McLennan Companies is $22,246MM, an increase of 7.36%. The projected annual EPS is $7.51, an increase of 22.83%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marsh & McLennan Companies. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 1.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MMC is 0.4679%, a decrease of 0.4635%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 521,176K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 21,188,999 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,402,450 shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,684,716 shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,207,519 shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,204,959 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,166,389 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,757,137 shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 86.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,896,459 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,798,629 shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMC by 0.90% over the last quarter.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares $0.59 Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies said on January 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 25, 2023 will receive the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.59 per share.

At the current share price of $172.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.65%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 2.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.30%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Marsh & McLennan Cos. Background Information

Marsh McLennan is the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company's 76,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue over $17 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses. Marsh provides data driven risk advisory services and insurance solutions to commercial and consumer clients. Guy Carpenter develops advanced risk, reinsurance and capital strategies that help clients grow profitably and pursue emerging opportunities. Mercer delivers advice and technology-driven solutions that help organizations redefine the world of work, reshape retirement and investment outcomes, and unlock health and wellbeing for a changing workforce. Oliver Wyman serves as a critical strategic, economic and brand advisor to private sector and governmental clients.

