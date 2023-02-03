BlackRock Increases Position in Marqeta, Inc. (MQ)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35.82MM shares of Marqeta, Inc. Class A (MQ). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 24, 2021 they reported 3.08MM shares and 3.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 1,063.50% and an increase in total ownership of 3.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.70% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Marqeta, Inc. is $9.69. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 32.70% from its latest reported closing price of $7.30.

The projected annual revenue for Marqeta, Inc. is $977MM, an increase of 39.68%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.34.

Fund Sentiment

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marqeta, Inc.. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MQ is 0.5848%, an increase of 0.1349%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.80% to 392,491K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 30,574,334 shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,272,738 shares, representing a decrease of 21.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 24.04% over the last quarter.

HMI Capital Management holds 28,474,524 shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lone Pine Capital holds 16,609,826 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,271,373 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,726,151 shares, representing an increase of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MQ by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Visa holds 12,444,690 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marqeta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s platform, powered by open APIs, gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating product development and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Its modern architecture provides instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is enabled in 36 countries globally.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

