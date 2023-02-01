BlackRock Increases Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.56MM shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 10.48MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.86% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.81% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $30.17. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.81% from its latest reported closing price of $23.61.

The projected annual revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas is $1,683MM, an increase of 0.32%. The projected annual EPS is $3.88, a decrease of 10.74%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 707 funds or institutions reporting positions in Magnolia Oil & Gas. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MGY is 0.3715%, a decrease of 1.4665%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 247,121K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,665,195 shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 10,974,454 shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,480,229 shares, representing an increase of 22.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 9.63% over the last quarter.

EnerVest holds 10,912,450 shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,638,716 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,705,762 shares, representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,119,806 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,346,551 shares, representing a decrease of 20.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGY by 88.44% over the last quarter.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Magnolia is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations primarily in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Magnolia focuses on generating value for shareholders through steady production growth, strong pre-tax margins, and free cash flow.

