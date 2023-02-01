BlackRock Increases Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 0.95MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.90% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.22% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is $309.06. The forecasts range from a low of $195.94 to a high of $409.50. The average price target represents an increase of 7.22% from its latest reported closing price of $288.25.

The projected annual revenue for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is $46MM. The projected annual EPS is $-17.16.

Fund Sentiment

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MDGL is 0.0924%, a decrease of 9.4420%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 12,426K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,535,000 shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,499,213 shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Armistice Capital holds 1,236,000 shares representing 6.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100,000 shares, representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 1.44% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 721,216 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586,276 shares, representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 11.82% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 389,761 shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378,298 shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDGL by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal recognizes that compounds with greater selectivity for thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-ß and liver uptake has the greatest potential to overcome challenges faced by prior, less selective compounds and deliver the full therapeutic potential of THR-ß agonism. The Company believes that resmetirom, its lead product candidate, is the first orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, truly ß-selective THR agonist.

