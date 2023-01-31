BlackRock Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.64MM shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 20.25MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.72% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Downside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for LyondellBasell Industries is $91.29. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of $94.46.

The projected annual revenue for LyondellBasell Industries is $47,517MM, a decrease of 10.47%. The projected annual EPS is $9.65, a decrease of 25.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1699 funds or institutions reporting positions in LyondellBasell Industries. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LYB is 0.2738%, a decrease of 5.3939%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.32% to 270,871K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,438,133 shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,573,930 shares, representing an increase of 82.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 428.52% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,263,884 shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,470,153 shares, representing a decrease of 75.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 47.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,603,669 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,177,559 shares, representing an increase of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 86.81% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,415,663 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,834,663 shares, representing an increase of 78.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 325.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,768,903 shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,716,721 shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYB by 9.67% over the last quarter.

LyondellBasell Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges?like?enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies.?In 2021, LyondellBasell was named to FORTUNE Magazine's list of the 'World's Most Admired Companies' for the fourth consecutive year.?

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.