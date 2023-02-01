BlackRock Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.45MM shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU). This represents 6.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 6.52MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.24% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.84% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lululemon Athletica is $389.25. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $512.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.84% from its latest reported closing price of $306.88.

The projected annual revenue for Lululemon Athletica is $8,147MM, an increase of 9.10%. The projected annual EPS is $10.15, an increase of 11.11%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1779 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lululemon Athletica. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 2.65%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LULU is 0.4463%, an increase of 10.9869%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 125,335K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jennison Associates holds 4,887,522 shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,507,815 shares, representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 10.78% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,865,224 shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,088,027 shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 23.79% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,205,982 shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,197,234 shares, representing a decrease of 47.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,108,972 shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,275,427 shares, representing a decrease of 4.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 2.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,470,627 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435,616 shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Lululemon Athletica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

lululemon athletica inc.is a healthy lifestyle inspired athletic apparel company for yoga, running, training, and most other sweaty pursuits, creating transformational products and experiences which enable people to live a life they love. Setting the bar in technical fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities for continuous research and product feedback.

