BlackRock Increases Position in LSB Industries (LXU)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.09MM shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 10, 2020 they reported 0.44MM shares and 1.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 1,067.66% and an increase in total ownership of 4.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 73.83% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LSB Industries is $21.85. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 73.83% from its latest reported closing price of $12.57.

The projected annual revenue for LSB Industries is $879MM, an increase of 2.36%. The projected annual EPS is $2.78, an increase of 16.76%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in LSB Industries. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 12.94%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LXU is 0.1950%, a decrease of 18.4090%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 35.97% to 49,983K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Security Benefit Life Insurance holds 17,650,000 shares representing 22.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,356,127 shares, representing a decrease of 207.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 48.14% over the last quarter.

Robotti Robert holds 1,686,093 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689,923 shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 42.92% over the last quarter.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1,685,181 shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922,220 shares, representing a decrease of 14.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 39.12% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,579,902 shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,402,802 shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 38.37% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,520,555 shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,713 shares, representing an increase of 95.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LXU by 1,467.65% over the last quarter.

LSB Industries Background Information

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States.

