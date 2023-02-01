BlackRock Increases Position in Lovesac (LOVE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Lovesac Co (LOVE). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.40% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lovesac is $52.87. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 105.40% from its latest reported closing price of $25.74.

The projected annual revenue for Lovesac is $647MM, an increase of 6.28%. The projected annual EPS is $2.39, an increase of 8.94%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 304 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lovesac. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LOVE is 0.0949%, a decrease of 22.8265%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.16% to 16,945K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 1,512,886 shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534,989 shares, representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 22.57% over the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,250,655 shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909,982 shares, representing an increase of 27.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 2.63% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,009,930 shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 993,722 shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 17.22% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 893,579 shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 913,819 shares, representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 16.55% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 653,736 shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655,624 shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LOVE by 19.70% over the last quarter.

Lovesac Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary 'Designed for Life' approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as its customers' lives do. Its current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of its design philosophy with all of its core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. The company markets and sells its products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of its own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

