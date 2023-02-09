BlackRock Increases Position in Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.27MM shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 7.12MM shares and 9.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.15% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.88% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific is $67.55. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 0.88% from its latest reported closing price of $66.96.

The projected annual revenue for Louisiana-Pacific is $3,137MM, a decrease of 32.13%. The projected annual EPS is $4.90, a decrease of 68.84%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is 0.20%, a decrease of 9.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 82,472K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 5,796K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,614K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,511K shares, representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 5.40% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,131K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

RDVY - First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 3,008K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,894K shares, representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 10.97% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,975K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,987K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Louisiana-Pacific Declares $0.22 Dividend

On October 28, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $66.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 0.87%, and the highest has been 4.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.79 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.52%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Louisiana-Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, LP manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as ® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil.

