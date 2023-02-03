BlackRock Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.73MM shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 9, 2020 they reported 10.45MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 31.37% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.75% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is $102.51. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from its latest reported closing price of $81.52.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is $17,470MM, an increase of 15.74%. The projected annual EPS is $1.28, an increase of 50.38%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 1.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LYV is 0.2474%, a decrease of 7.2167%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.10% to 193,492K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 12,565,167 shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 10,248,035 shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,775,997 shares, representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 5.13% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,124,924 shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,185,947 shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 6.55% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,008,260 shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,880,123 shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,282,683 shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,261,841 shares, representing a decrease of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised ofglobal marketleaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

