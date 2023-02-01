BlackRock Increases Position in Liberty Media (BATRK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.50MM shares of Liberty Media Corporation (BATRK). This represents 6.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.40% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Liberty Media is $37.59. The forecasts range from a low of $33.00 to a high of $45.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.40% from its latest reported closing price of $34.68.

The projected annual revenue for Liberty Media is $3,020MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.73.

Fund Sentiment

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Liberty Media. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.30%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BATRK is 0.3279%, an increase of 29.3959%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.00% to 36,818K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Southeastern Asset Management holds 3,163,971 shares

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 3,162,076 shares

Ci Investments holds 2,369,848 shares

Hawk Ridge Capital Management holds 2,287,962 shares

Broad Bay Capital Management holds 1,947,700 shares

Liberty Media Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Liberty Media Corporation is an American mass media company controlled by chairman John C. Malone. The company has three divisions, reflecting the companys ownership stakes in Formula One, SiriusXM, and the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball team.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.