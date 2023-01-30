BlackRock Increases Position in LendingClub (LC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.19MM shares of LendingClub Corp (LC). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 6.88MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.95% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.07% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is $15.88. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.07% from its latest reported closing price of $9.80.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is $1,323MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual EPS is $1.47, a decrease of 47.63%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.68%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LC is 0.2092%, an increase of 3.9626%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 93,695K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jackson Square Partners holds 8,563,412 shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,734,138 shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 4,861,192 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,617,303 shares, representing an increase of 25.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 21.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,976,230 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,998,954 shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 2.21% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,500,077 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,589,424 shares, representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 4.83% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,238,769 shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277,234 shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 0.64% over the last quarter.

LendingClub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

