BlackRock Increases Position in Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.27MM shares of Lamar Advertising Co. REIT (LAMR). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 7.86MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.06% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lamar Advertising Co. REIT is $108.12. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.06% from its latest reported closing price of $108.05.

The projected annual revenue for Lamar Advertising Co. REIT is $2,177MM, an increase of 9.06%. The projected annual EPS is $5.33, an increase of 9.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamar Advertising Co. REIT. This is a decrease of 21 owner(s) or 2.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LAMR is 0.3183%, an increase of 0.5480%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 103,389K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,140,492 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137,047 shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,112,703 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,576,358 shares, representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 16.64% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,948,361 shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,982,774 shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 8.95% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 3,317,680 shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,661,270 shares, representing a decrease of 10.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 3.21% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 2,880,000 shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,568,500 shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAMR by 8.51% over the last quarter.

Lamar Advertising Co. REIT Declares $1.20 Dividend

Lamar Advertising Co. REIT said on December 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share ($4.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 16, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $1.20 per share.

At the current share price of $108.05 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.19%, the lowest has been 2.07%, and the highest has been 12.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.45 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.98. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Lamar Advertising Background Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising Company is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 354,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 3,600 displays.

