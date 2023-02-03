BlackRock Increases Position in L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.02MM shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 12.28MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.31% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.76% Upside

As of January 29, 2023, the average one-year price target for L3Harris Technologies is $264.54. The forecasts range from a low of $178.77 to a high of $354.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.76% from its latest reported closing price of $212.04.

The projected annual revenue for L3Harris Technologies is $17,630MM, an increase of 3.33%. The projected annual EPS is $12.90, an increase of 132.80%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2037 funds or institutions reporting positions in L3Harris Technologies. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.92%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LHX is 0.3543%, a decrease of 2.5233%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.28% to 192,126K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 13,606,164 shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,872,058 shares, representing a decrease of 16.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 22.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,758,276 shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,309,912 shares, representing an increase of 14.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 41.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,746,876 shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,067,992 shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 78.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,707,031 shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,679,621 shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 9.94% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,174,740 shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,594,340 shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LHX by 2.27% over the last quarter.

L3Harris Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.