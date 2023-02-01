BlackRock Increases Position in Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.70MM shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (KRYS). This represents 6.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.61MM shares and 6.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.79% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.61% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is $109.40. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 31.61% from its latest reported closing price of $83.12.

The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is $42MM. The projected annual EPS is $-4.84.

Fund Sentiment

There are 352 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.23%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KRYS is 0.2375%, an increase of 8.3898%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 22,829K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,105,960 shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,899,545 shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898,545 shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,275,000 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,075,000 shares, representing an increase of 15.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,258,505 shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574,275 shares, representing a decrease of 25.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 19.67% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,211,941 shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,117,566 shares, representing an increase of 7.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 18.92% over the last quarter.

Krystal Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases.

