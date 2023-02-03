BlackRock Increases Position in Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.29MM shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 2.55MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 67.92% and an increase in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.94% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kodiak Sciences is $12.95. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 52.94% from its latest reported closing price of $8.47.

The projected annual revenue for Kodiak Sciences is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-5.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kodiak Sciences. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KOD is 0.0407%, a decrease of 8.4551%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 44,223K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 17,310,490 shares representing 33.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 1,016,864 shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 985,069 shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 983,567 shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 3.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 980,492 shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 918,447 shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 12.74% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 784,150 shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492,383 shares, representing an increase of 37.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOD by 53.77% over the last quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Background Information

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, Kodiak is focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Its ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world, and diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, its bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and the company is expanding its early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA.

