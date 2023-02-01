BlackRock Increases Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.58MM shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 8, 2022 they reported 3.57MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.44% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.60% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is $22.64. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 56.60% from its latest reported closing price of $14.46.

The projected annual revenue for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals is $244MM, an increase of 37.80%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.86.

Fund Sentiment

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 11.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KNSA is 0.0756%, an increase of 5.1939%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 32,035K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,037,861 shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,531,802 shares, representing a decrease of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 21.59% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 2,920,023 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,799,577 shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 1,446,107 shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523,528 shares, representing an increase of 63.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 250.98% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 1,200,000 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375,000 shares, representing a decrease of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNSA by 35.39% over the last quarter.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Background Information

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's portfolio of assets, ARCALYST, mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases.

