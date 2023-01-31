BlackRock Increases Position in Kimball Electronics (KE)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.84MM shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (KE). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.78MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.29% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.85% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kimball Electronics is $31.28. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 26.85% from its latest reported closing price of $24.66.

The projected annual revenue for Kimball Electronics is $1,738MM, an increase of 18.82%. The projected annual EPS is $2.34, an increase of 53.68%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kimball Electronics. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.17%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KE is 0.1108%, a decrease of 2.5380%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 19,681K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 839,893 shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 874,862 shares, representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KE by 10.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 801,893 shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 855,466 shares, representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KE by 78.76% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 757,961 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 733,906 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 782,906 shares, representing a decrease of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KE by 13.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 681,124 shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimball Electronics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From its operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, its teams provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, Kimball Electronics is committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.