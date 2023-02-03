BlackRock Increases Position in Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.23MM shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR). This represents 6.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 9, 2022 they reported 2.87MM shares and 4.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 47.35% and an increase in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 151.16% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kezar Life Sciences is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 151.16% from its latest reported closing price of $7.31.

The projected annual revenue for Kezar Life Sciences is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-1.12.

Fund Sentiment

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kezar Life Sciences. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KZR is 0.1461%, a decrease of 17.7357%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 65,465K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 5,414,400 shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050,000 shares, representing an increase of 25.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,275,520 shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,412,300 shares, representing a decrease of 34.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,031,000 shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,035,000 shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 5.57% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,962,268 shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,748,946 shares, representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 6.94% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,672,362 shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532,671 shares, representing an increase of 42.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 8.85% over the last quarter.

Kezar Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via a single target. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company's protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities.

