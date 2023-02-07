BlackRock Increases Position in Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.64MM shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (KROS). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.29MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.41% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Keros Therapeutics is $98.60. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 75.41% from its latest reported closing price of $56.21.

The projected annual revenue for Keros Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.67.

Fund Sentiment

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Keros Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.58%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KROS is 0.1364%, an increase of 36.3026%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 19,636K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,679,417 shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alkeon Capital Management holds 1,208,822 shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,176,433 shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 42.65% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 845,692 shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911,901 shares, representing a decrease of 7.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 62.95% over the last quarter.

FBTAX - Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund holds 689,888 shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 611,257 shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 62.38% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 626,141 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 703,255 shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KROS by 21.37% over the last quarter.

Keros Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros' lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros' lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros' third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

