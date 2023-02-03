BlackRock Increases Position in ITT (ITT)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.09MM shares of ITT Inc (ITT). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 7.00MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.25% Downside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for ITT is $92.51. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.25% from its latest reported closing price of $92.75.

The projected annual revenue for ITT is $3,143MM, an increase of 8.44%. The projected annual EPS is $5.01, an increase of 18.67%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in ITT. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.24%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ITT is 0.2110%, a decrease of 3.5420%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.74% to 104,960K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 9,734,237 shares representing 11.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,733,560 shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 5,945,113 shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,098,179 shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 2.34% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 5,564,000 shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,446,423 shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,456,090 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 0.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,416,682 shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,401,019 shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITT by 1.70% over the last quarter.

ITT Declares $0.26 Dividend

ITT said on November 1, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.06 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 30, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $92.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.08%, the lowest has been 0.79%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.80%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

ITT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin its modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

