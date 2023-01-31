BlackRock Increases Position in Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.29MM shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 2.08MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.78% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.78% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Irhythm Technologies is $148.03. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 53.78% from its latest reported closing price of $96.26.

The projected annual revenue for Irhythm Technologies is $504MM, an increase of 32.54%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.61.

Fund Sentiment

There are 526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Irhythm Technologies. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IRTC is 0.3150%, an increase of 7.3055%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.26% to 37,246K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Sands Capital Management holds 2,758,426 shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,051,447 shares, representing a decrease of 10.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 13.64% over the last quarter.

LTS One Management holds 1,326,050 shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,525,000 shares, representing a decrease of 15.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,306,009 shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136,998 shares, representing an increase of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 1,264,025 shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,384,190 shares, representing a decrease of 9.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,210,335 shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,213,429 shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRTC by 24.22% over the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change clinical management of patients.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.