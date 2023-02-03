BlackRock Increases Position in IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.15MM shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 12, 2021 they reported 2.68MM shares and 4.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 17.85% and an increase in total ownership of 1.51% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.36% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for IPG Photonics is $112.46. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.36% from its latest reported closing price of $116.36.

The projected annual revenue for IPG Photonics is $1,457MM, a decrease of 0.24%. The projected annual EPS is $4.93, a decrease of 4.62%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPG Photonics. This is a decrease of 237 owner(s) or 26.99%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IPGP is 0.1446%, an increase of 24.5103%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.92% to 37,845K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

First Eagle Investment Management holds 4,206,893 shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,401,970 shares, representing an increase of 19.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 17.72% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,097,302 shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,614,513 shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 1,105,146 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103,388 shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 3.04% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1,041,712 shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 972,380 shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992,988 shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPGP by 8.53% over the last quarter.

IPG Photonics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IPG Photonics is an American manufacturer of fiber lasers. IPG Photonics developed and commercialized optical fiber lasers, which are used in a variety of applications including materials processing, medical applications and telecommunications.

