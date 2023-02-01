BlackRock Increases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.18MM shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS). This represents 6.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 8.54MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.19% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $51.11. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $96.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.19% from its latest reported closing price of $39.87.

The projected annual revenue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals is $678MM, a decrease of 22.52%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.60.

Fund Sentiment

There are 706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.67%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IONS is 0.2259%, an increase of 11.0325%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.71% to 138,526K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,156,695 shares representing 7.85% ownership of the company.

Bellevue Group holds 9,463,400 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,776,528 shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 17.42% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 6,921,149 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,103,327 shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 5,773,892 shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,005,818 shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 24.27% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,797,132 shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,056,046 shares, representing a decrease of 213.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IONS by 50.64% over the last quarter.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Its scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on it, which fuels its vision of becoming one of the most successful biotechnology companies.

