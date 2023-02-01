BlackRock Increases Position in Investors Title (ITIC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.11MM shares of Investors Title Company (ITIC). This represents 5.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 0.11MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.30% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Investors Title. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.78%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ITIC is 0.0280%, a decrease of 4.3959%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 808K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Markel holds 213,300 shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,598 shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 28,212 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,767 shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITIC by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 24,819 shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,395 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITIC by 5.33% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 22,000 shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,700 shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITIC by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Investors Title Declares $0.46 Dividend

Investors Title said on August 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $162.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.14%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.72%, the lowest has been 0.78%, and the highest has been 15.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.70 (n=229).

The current dividend yield is 1.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

