BlackRock Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 28.45MM shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 26.54MM shares and 7.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 7.19% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.07% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intuitive Surgical is $289.79. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $341.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.07% from its latest reported closing price of $260.90.

The projected annual revenue for Intuitive Surgical is $7,158MM, an increase of 15.04%. The projected annual EPS is $5.57, an increase of 49.73%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 2402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intuitive Surgical. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.04%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ISRG is 0.4936%, an increase of 7.1146%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.43% to 341,130K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 24,527,030 shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,692,735 shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 15.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,649,419 shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,572,744 shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8,330,852 shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,257,870 shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 2.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,095,269 shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,945,569 shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 8,016,207 shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,574,902 shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ISRG by 58.50% over the last quarter.

Intuitive Surgical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intuitive, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive believes that minimally invasive care is life-enhancing care. Through ingenuity and intelligent technology, it expands the potential of physicians to heal without constraints.

