BlackRock Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.45MM shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI). This represents 7.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.72MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.20% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.34% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is $70.30. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 41.34% from its latest reported closing price of $49.74.

The projected annual revenue for Intra-Cellular Therapies is $447MM, an increase of 137.43%. The projected annual EPS is $-1.68.

Fund Sentiment

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intra-Cellular Therapies. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ITCI is 0.3157%, a decrease of 9.0319%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.94% to 94,396K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,243,290 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391,065 shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,158,750 shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,463,358 shares, representing an increase of 13.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 86.15% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,329,279 shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349,379 shares, representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 17.73% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,056,415 shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,150,119 shares, representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 6.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,535,987 shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,498,515 shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITCI by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases.

