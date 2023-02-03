BlackRock Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 21.92MM shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF). This represents 8.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 19.20MM shares and 7.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.18% and an increase in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.61% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Flavors & Fragrances is $125.58. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 7.61% from its latest reported closing price of $116.70.

The projected annual revenue for International Flavors & Fragrances is $12,728MM, an increase of 0.80%. The projected annual EPS is $5.88.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1449 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Flavors & Fragrances. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.28%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IFF is 0.3630%, a decrease of 9.5418%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 256,512K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Winder Investment Pte holds 25,356,381 shares representing 9.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,109,000 shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 7.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,597,162 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,504,538 shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 19.54% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,191,174 shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,874,192 shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 6,256,239 shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,874,936 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,866,507 shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IFF by 20.16% over the last quarter.

International Flavors & Fragrances Declares $0.81 Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances said on December 14, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.81 per share ($3.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 27, 2022 received the payment on January 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.81 per share.

At the current share price of $116.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.38%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 3.64%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

International Flavors & Fragrances Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IFF uses Uncommon Sense to create what the world needs. As a collective of unconventional thinkers and creators, the Company puts science and artistry to work to create unique and unexpected scents, tastes, experiences and ingredients for the products its world craves.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

