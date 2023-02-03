BlackRock Increases Position in International Business Machines (IBM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 72.34MM shares of International Business Machines Corp. (IBM). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 65.45MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.52% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for International Business Machines is $145.28. The forecasts range from a low of $112.11 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.52% from its latest reported closing price of $136.39.

The projected annual revenue for International Business Machines is $61,148MM, an increase of 1.02%. The projected annual EPS is $9.77, an increase of 436.81%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 3297 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Business Machines. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.18%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:IBM is 0.4835%, a decrease of 0.8277%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.75% to 558,678K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,948,711 shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,485,190 shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 10.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,473,871 shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,907,913 shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 10.51% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 18,431,724 shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,838,334 shares, representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 5.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,639,421 shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,336,206 shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 11.07% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 12,930,046 shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,256,009 shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBM by 9.93% over the last quarter.

International Business Machines Declares $1.65 Dividend

International Business Machines said on January 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.65 per share ($6.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.65 per share.

At the current share price of $136.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.84%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.86%, the lowest has been 3.74%, and the highest has been 6.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

International Business Machines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York, with operations in over 171 countries. IBM produces and sells computer hardware, middleware and software, and provides hosting and consulting services in areas ranging from mainframe computers to nanotechnology. IBM is also a major research organization, holding the record for most annual U.S. patents generated by a business (as of 2020) for 28 consecutive years.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.