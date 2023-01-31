BlackRock Increases Position in Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.14MM shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP). This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 1.85MM shares and 6.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.68% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.02% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inspire Medical Systems is $296.00. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $323.40. The average price target represents an increase of 18.02% from its latest reported closing price of $250.80.

The projected annual revenue for Inspire Medical Systems is $526MM, an increase of 50.87%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.54.

Fund Sentiment

There are 693 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inspire Medical Systems. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INSP is 0.4039%, a decrease of 3.6589%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 36,343K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 1,407,913 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,540,495 shares, representing a decrease of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,075,238 shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097,848 shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 4.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 857,941 shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 811,841 shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 6.96% over the last quarter.

FKDNX - Franklin Dynatech Fund holds 800,000 shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 730,838 shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696,197 shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSP by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Inspire Medical Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

