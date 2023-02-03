BlackRock Increases Position in Insmed (INSM)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.11MM shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 9.32MM shares and 7.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.27% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 90.65% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Insmed is $41.43. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 90.65% from its latest reported closing price of $21.73.

The projected annual revenue for Insmed is $338MM, an increase of 39.67%. The projected annual EPS is $-4.04.

Fund Sentiment

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insmed. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 4.62%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INSM is 0.1831%, a decrease of 6.8097%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.45% to 147,349K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,548,247 shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,222,623 shares, representing a decrease of 69.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,066,762 shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company.

Palo Alto Investors holds 5,840,398 shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,870,588 shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,766,661 shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 13.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,605,305 shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,528,335 shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSM by 16.34% over the last quarter.

Insmed Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United Statesand the European Union to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a growing footprint across Europeand in Japan. .

