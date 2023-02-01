BlackRock Increases Position in Inseego (INSG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.36MM shares of Inseego Corp (INSG). This represents 5.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 6.13MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.75% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 156.47% Upside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inseego is $2.98. The forecasts range from a low of $2.17 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 156.47% from its latest reported closing price of $1.16.

The projected annual revenue for Inseego is $256MM, a decrease of 3.42%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.27.

Fund Sentiment

There are 263 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inseego. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 3.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:INSG is 0.0758%, an increase of 15.2472%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.68% to 52,239K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Aviva Holdings holds 20,647,979 shares representing 19.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,782,316 shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870,125 shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSG by 10.67% over the last quarter.

FIVG - Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF holds 2,190,990 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355,950 shares, representing a decrease of 7.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSG by 20.46% over the last quarter.

Penserra Capital Management holds 2,190,990 shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347,384 shares, representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSG by 6.48% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,824,040 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922,316 shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INSG by 12.55% over the last quarter.

Inseego Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Its innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide.

